Ahead of the Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Osun, the state government has raised the alarm over alleged importation of fake uniforms of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and the Nigerian Correctional Service into the state by some “unscrupulous persons. “

The commissioner for information and civic orientation, Funke Egbemode, who revealed this in a statement yesterday, noted that those who stockpiled the fake security uniforms intend to distribute them to some non-state actors to disrupt the primary election and cause chaos in the state.

The government warned those behind the plot to drop the idea, stressing that it had alerted and mandated security operatives to deal decisively with any individual or group that wants to cause violence and destruction in the state.

The statement reads in part: “We are in possession of an intelligence report indicating that some persons have stockpiled the uniforms of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps , NSCDC, and the Nigerian Correctional Service with an intent to distribute them to non-state actors for use during the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary election in Osun State scheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to warn those behind this nefarious plot to jettison the idea as security operatives have been put on the alert and mandated to deal decisively with anyone bent on causing violence and destruction in Osun State.

“We also want to appeal to parents and guardians to rein in their children and wards so as not to lend themselves as tools in the hands of these merchants of death and instability, whose only stock in trade is violence and precipitation of crisis.’’

ADVERTISEMENT