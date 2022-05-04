The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional Council, director-general, Oluseyi Bamigbade, has appealed to the delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress to ensure the party’s ongoing primary election processes are free and fair.

Bamigbade who made the appeal while speaking with journalists in Lagos said the delegates are expected to ensure the exercises are carried out in accordance with the APC constitution to avoid rancour between members.

The professional council boss also commended the party’s national chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, for a well-planned primary election, saying he had confidence in the Adamu leadership to deliver a hitch-free primary election across the federation.

He advised Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and get ready for the 2023 general polls.

Bamigbade also called on Nigerians not to take ownership of PVC’s for granted and to ensure they were not undermining full participation in politics, saying their future lies in their hands.

“The power of Nigerians to get their dream country is in their hands.

They should get their PVC’s ready. Their future is now.”

Bamigbade, also congratulated Muslim faithful for having the special grace of almighty Allah to partake in the just concluded Ramadan, thanking them for using the period to seek the face of Allah in the efforts to make the country a better place to live.