All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council on Monday said it has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide awareness campaign for registration of voters and collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

This came as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixes Thursday, June 30, 2022, as the deadline for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The council said the campaign has become important to ensure that Nigerians who have attained the mandatory age of 18 years as well of those who have not participated in the ongoing exercise realise the need to do so in order to carry out their civic responsibility in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

The director-general of the council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, said the group decried the hundreds of uncollected PVCs across INEC facilities in the country, noting that this awareness campaign will arouse the consciousness of Nigerians in these categories to participate in the upcoming election.

He also hinted that the Council has concluded arrangements to set-up working committees in all the 36 states of the country to drive the awareness campaign.

Bamigbade urged Nigerians to join their hands together to be part of the process of electing leaders of their choice to move the country forward, adding that complaining alone will not solve the problems.