By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as man of “excellence, true Democrat and a great leader.”

A statement to mark Tinubu’s 69th birthday released by the APC National Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, said the national leader has dedicated his life “to the service of humanity, promotion of good governance, growth and development of democracy in Nigeria.”

While praying to God to grant him more years, the party said Tinubu’s humility and humane disposition made him a great philanthropist.

In a separate message, Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have also described the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as an inspiration for the successes recorded by the governing party.

The governors under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), in a congratulatory message to mark Tinubu’s 69th birthday by chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, eulogised the contributions of Tinubu to formation of the party.

The forum commended and acknowledged the untiring, selfless leadership and commitment of Asiwaju Tinubu to a united prosperous Nigeria.

In their statement, the APC said: “As a Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is passionate about the future of the people, as a developmental democrat, he is a proponent of due process and rule of law. His humble and humane disposition made him a great philanthropist. The APC family is so proud of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu many achievements.

“We pray to Almighty God to grant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu many more prosperous years, good health, strength and wisdom to continue serving humanity.”