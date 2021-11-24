All Progressives Congress (APC) National Reconciliation Committee has received 35 petitions from aggrieved members across the country.

The chairman of the nine-member committee, Senator Abudulahi Adamu, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

Adamu said, “At this point in time, we have something in the region of plus or minus 35 petitions, and as you do know, you may wish to ponder on the fact that the petitions cannot have the same weight.

“So, where we believe that the problems are deep rooted, we intend to go and unravel what the problems are, and how best we can proffer solutions to them and make recommendations to the party,” he said.

The senator from Nasarawa State, added that the committee had analysed the petitions, saying that it was developing a timeline for meeting the petitioners and the other people involved.

This, the former Nasarawa State governor said, was the position of the committee.

He expressed the hope that the committee would be able to conclude its assignment and report to the party’s leadership before the National Convention.

He, however, expressed optimism that the committee would deliver on its mandate before February 2022.

“It is hoped that we will complete our assignment and submit the reports for the party to take whatever position it wants to take and make recommendations before the conventions.

“The hope we are nursing is that by the time we go for the national convention, we will go as a party, with little or no problems,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee had said the party’s national reconciliation committee was critical to its planned national convention. (NAN)