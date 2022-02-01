Three months after it was inaugurated, the National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday submitted its report with a request for additional seven days to enable it to attend to the plethora of petitions before it.

The committee was inaugurated on October 12, 2021, by chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe State governor, Mai Mal Buni, to address grievances, reconcile, harmonise and integrate members of the party.

Receiving the report at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Governor Buni, who was represented by a member of the caretaker committee and former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, commended the committee’s chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and other members of the committee for a good job, saying the report is coming at a crucial period when the party is preparing for its convention.

He said, “The submission of the report is coming at a crucial period as we approach the National convention and the 2023 general elections. Therefore, the findings of the committee would contribute in no small measure to a successful convention and the general election.

“The caretaker committee will carefully study the report and implement the same to improve the unity and strength of the party”.

Buni assured that the party will emerge successful in 2023 and that the committee’s work will ensure the conduct of a successful national convention on February 26.

“You have painstakingly visited states where we have challenges and addressed them squarely. The great achievements the party has recorded in reconciling the differences among our stakeholders in Gombe, Ogun, Kwara, and many other states have justified the confidence the party has in your individual and collective capacities. You have truly done us proud.

Earlier, chairman of the APC national reconciliation committee, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, requested for additional seven days to enable the committee to attend to the petitions sent by aggrieved members of the party.

He said, “In all as of yesterday, we have received 47 petitions and you may wish to know that even this morning, there were people waiting for us to submit their petitions. We had promised Nigerians that we will do justice as humanly possible to everybody who is aggrieved through fair hearing and this is what we are doing.

“We had to come today to submit this interim because we are acting as boys scouts. A good scout obeys before complaints. So, we have been asked as of this morning to submit the report. We have submitted our interim report.

“Like we said when presenting the report, that there is still work to be done. Reconciliation is a work in progress. And we cannot pretend that we have taken care of every little thing that has come before us, but by the time the final report is ready, then we will be able to give you the actual report.

“As of today, we still have petitions coming in. People are still trooping in to come and see us and we cannot in all fairness stop them. Reconciliation is work in progress. Nobody will tell you that political conflicts that are based on ego in some cases, sometimes perception, none of us have control over that. Nobody has. So, we cannot stop them bringing their petitions but the first ones we get, we will do what we can to recommend to the party,” he said.