Newly inaugurated National Reconciliation Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will consult with past party leaders that had made efforts to reconcile members, although without achieving desired results.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen shortly after inaugurating the committee at the party’s national Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

While inaugurating the team, chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe State Governor, Mai Bala Buni disclosed that the committee would reconcile emerging misunderstandings and differences which might arise from the outcome of the congresses.

Recall that before this new committee, the party had made futile efforts in the past to reconcile aggrieved party members through former protein national chairman Chief Bisi Akande and the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Abdullahi however expressed optimism that his committee would succeed in its term stressing “somehow, all the members of the National Reconciliation Committee that I have seen are positivsts. We believe we will be able to accomplish the responsibilities bestowed and the mandate given us today”.

“We will as may be appropriate consult with leader Jagaban, Asiwaju. We will consult with the first national chairman of our great party, Chief Akande who was my contemporary as governor of Osun state as he then was. And other prominent leaders and stakeholders of the party that will take interest in what we are doing, we will not hesitate to approach and talk to them and see the best way forward in reconciling our ranks”.

While speaking on the timeline of the Committee to round off its assignment, he said, “The one line we know we will not cross is the convention. We are hoping that we will be able to reconcile ourselves enough to be ready for the forthcoming national convention of our party’.

The terms of reference of the Committee are as follows include the conduct of appropriate engagement between identified groups in each state where there are disputes with a view to bringing about genuine reconciliation and establishing lasting peace and unity in the party.

The committee is also to consult with party leaders and concerned members as the committee may deem necessary with a view to achieving peace therein.

It is to also critically examine areas of conflict on the just concluded Ward and Local Government Congresses and advance solutions in the circumstance.

Its report on resolution of these discrepancies would indicate the party’s readiness for the national convention.