The national reconciliation committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday visited Gombe State where it interacted with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and other senior party stakeholders, with a view to addressing perceived grievances and disagreements arising from the recently concluded party congresses.

Speaking with journalists shortly after a closed door meeting at the old Banquet Hall of the Government House, chairman of the committee and former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said after hours of deliberations, it became clear to the committee beyond any reasonable doubt, that Gombe state APC is intact and stronger under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

When asked on who leads the party direction in the state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu made it clear that “no institution operates without a leader and APC is not an exception; therefore heads of governments lead the party direction everywhere”.

“You see I rear cattle and anytime you see a herd of cattle you will see one of them leading the direction while the rest follow that; this is why our party made it clear that Governors are the party leaders in their respective states while Mr President is the Party leader in the country”.

The former Nasarawa State Governor disclosed that his committee received only one petition made by Senator Danjuma Goje but however noted that the petitioner was absent at the meeting.

“Unfortunately, it was the petitioner that failed to turn out for the Committee’s hearing but we do not want to be accused of not hearing the other party; as a committee we realized that it is illogical to clap with one hand if you want to be heard that is why we will give him fair hearing to listen to his claims later in Abuja before we reel out our position on the matter”.

“However, we do not want to lose anybody in the party that is why our mission is to solve those areas of conflict as quickly as possible in the interest of our party, democracy and Nigeria in general. “

“We have a mandate to reconcile any perceived misunderstanding, grudges, or conflict and we are on course in ensuring that every member is given a fair hearing in the interest of the party’s unity.

Also commenting, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said by statuses of the Committee members it is obvious the desired result of resolving disagreements among APC family across the federation will be achieved.

He expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting held with the reconciliation Committee, assuring them that All Progressives Congress in Gombe State under his stewardship will continue to wax stronger in the spirit of fairness to all the party stakeholders in the state.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya believes that because political parties are conglomeration of people with differences, there is always likelihood of having differences among members and whenever there are such differences there is need for a reconciliation Committee’s intervention.

“All Progressives Congress (APC) is one big family in Gombe state that is united and focused on delivering the demands of our party followers”.

Recall that the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had inaugurated a nine-member committee under the chairmanship of Abdullahi Adamu with the mandate to reconcile aggrieved members of the party sequel to the outcome of the party’s congresses.

The meeting was attended by Senators Saidu Ahmed Alkali, Bulus Amos; members of House of Representatives, Ex- Senators Joshua Lidani and Abdullahi Idris Umar; Chairman and Exco members of the APC; Speaker and members of Gombe State House of Assembly, party elders and other key stakeholders.