The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports alleging mass resignation of its ward executives in Yamaltu/Deba local government area of the state.

The state APC publicity secretary, Moses Kyari, disclosed this when he addressed newsmen on Thursday in Gombe.

Kyari was reacting to media reports indicating that over 80 per cent of APC ward executives in Yamaltu/Deba LGA had resigned their positions in solidarity with Sen. Danjuma Goje.

Describing the report as dangerous and malicious, he said, “This is not true, it is a lie from the pit of hell and as you can see the people concerned have addressed a news conference.

“The people that were allegedly said to have resigned have come to debunk that and to tell the true story of what really transpired.

“Some of the people whose names appeared on the list are not even in town; some of them are even sick and could not go out, how did their names appear on the list.”

The publicity secretary described the report as the handiwork of enemies of the party in the state, adding that a committee would be set up to investigate the source of the story.

“We shall take punitive actions by going to court to ensure that the people involved are brought to book,” he said.

Also speaking, the chairman of APC in Yamaltu/Deba local government area, Alhaji Ali Kure, said the report was laughable and shocking, describing it as fake news.

Kure stated that the fake news was the handiwork some desperate elements in the state politics.

“That is very bad; we expect all citizens to support the government of Gov Inuwa Yahaya who is driving the state to greater heights. Up till this moment that I am addressing you, none of the executives has officially informed me or the party that he had re-signed his position.

“Rather, we have sat with all of them and they confirmed that they remained in their respective positions.

The council chairman said the entire members of the APC in Yamaltu/Deba were still holding on to their positions.

The chairman of Gwani-Shinga-Wade ward, Alhaji Audu Kubu, said 10 of the 11 ward chairmen and their exco members did not attend any meeting where they were said to have resigned.

In their separate remarks, the ward chairmen, flanked by their respective exco members, reiterated their allegiance and loyalty to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as the party leader in the state and no “so called political God father”.

“The APC has made it clear everywhere in the country that a governor in every APC state leads the party’s direction and Gombe State will not be different, therefore to us Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is our party leader and no one else,” they said.

The APC chairman of Deba ward, Muhammad Bello, said as far as the party’s ideals were concerned, no party meeting was held anywhere aside the party secretariat, and that was why the rumour of resignation and shift of allegiance in Yamaltu Deba was a ridicule.

Chairman of Hinna ward, Alhaji Garba Garin Ruwa, threatened legal action against those that concocted and peddled the fake news.

Other ward chairmen who interacted with the media, aside debunking resigning their positions, also reiterated their absolute loyalty and solidarity with Governor Yahaya.

APC chairman for Yamaltu Deba local government, Alhaji Ali Ismail, said as head of the APC in the area, he was in touch with most of the ward chairmen and their excos and none of them participated in the unlawful meeting.

Other ward chairmen who were present at the APC state secretariat to reaffirm their unflinching support to Governor Yahaya included those of Zambuk Wade ward; Umar Wakil Laleko,; Kanawa-Wajari, Umar Sadauki Baure; Kuri-Lano-Lambam, Hashimu Abdullahi; Jagali north, Hashimu Abdulrazak; Lubo-Difa-Kinafa, Maina Umar.