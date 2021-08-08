No fewer than 1.3 million people were registered in the last concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide registration exercise in Katsina State.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this yesterday, while addressing Journalists after receiving reports of the ward congresses submitted by the National Working Committee headed by Aliyu Kumu in his residence at Katsina.

According to the governor, the party is trying its best to run an all-inclusive government for its members at the wards, local government and state level, which evidence has proven in the just concluded APC ward congresses.

He added that the congress was organised free, fear and credible with 100 per cent compliance of affirmative strategic election in line with the party constitution.

“We are trying to take policies to the people for them to decide who to represent them in their respective local areas. We have registered 1.3 million members in the state.”