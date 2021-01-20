By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Ahead of the registration and revalidation exercise of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC), the chairman caretaker extraordinary national convention planning commission (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni has said that the party will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone who hijacks the process.

Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe State added everyone must be given the chance to register as the party has adequate backup material to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.

Speaking at the inauguration of the national committee for membership registration and revalidation exercise at the APC secretariat on Wednesday in Abuja, he tasked the committee to work as a team for the overall success of the assignment.

He said: “Let me make it abundantly clear that the party would not condone any act of sabotage of denying anyone or group of persons from registering. The party would deal decisively with anyone or group who attempt hijacking the exercise. Everyone must be allowed and given the chance to register.

“The party has adequate back up materials to ensure a successful exercise and no one is disenfranchised.

“I urge the committee to work as a team for every member to contribute his quota to the success of this important assignment.”

The committee is headed by the governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello and has former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Lawal Shuaibu, Osita Isunazo, Tijani Musa Tums, Rotimi Fashakin, Wale Aboderin, Stella Okotete, Hassan Abdullahi, Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner as members, while Senator John Akpan Udoedehe as Secretary.