Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee, has cautioned members who may attempt to deny others from registering, as the party commences its membership registration and revalidation exercise.

A press statement by the director of press and media affairs, Mamman Mohammed, stated the party has adequate materials and would provide the time needed to ensure everyone is registered. We have made provisions to ensure everyone is registered and no one is disenfranchised.”

According to the statement, the party will ensure that the exercise is conducted in compliance with government’s directives on COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor noted that, “as a party known for due process and rule of law, our members are always law abiding and this will not be an exception.”

He added that, “I call on both the officials conducting the exercise and our members seeking to register to please observe the Covid-19 protocol throughout the registration exercise.

He explained that as the ruling party, APC would always support and work towards the success of all policies and programmes of the government.

He described that, the registration, it will be a futile exercise for those nursing the idea of hoarding the materials to create scarcity and deny others from registration because we have adequate back-up materials to ensure the success of the registration”, Buni warned.