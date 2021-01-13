By ANDREW ESSIEN |

The governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has declared that the upcoming registration and revalidation drive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will bring about the tripling of membership to the party.

Bello also boasted that the process will not only make APC the largest party in Africa but will also teach developed nations how the game is played.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made this assertion after inauguration of women and youth sensitisation and mobilisation committee which he chairs, at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

Governor Bello further stated that with the continued peace in the party, the APC will continue to win elections even as he charged members on sacrifice ahead of the onerous task.

Earlier, chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni charged the committee on ensuring that women and youths were fully sensitised and encouraged to participate “I want to assure that we shall move to the field immediately. We are going to swing into action. We are going to liaise with every stakeholder within the party and across party lines. We are going to generate serious awareness. We are going to educate Nigerian people about our great party. We are going to sensitise the Nigerian people.

We are going to mobilize and we are going to have membership of this

party tripled if not quadrupled by the grace of God.