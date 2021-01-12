By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The governor of Kogi State, Alh. Yahaya Bello has said declared that the upcoming registration and revalidation drive of the All Progressive Congress (APC) will bring about the tripling of membership to the party.

Bello also boasted that the process will not only make APC the largest party in Africa but will also teach developed nations how democracies how the game is played.

Je made this assertion after inauguration of women and Youth sensitization and mobilization committee which he chairs, at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

Gov. Bello further stated that with the continued peace in the party, the APC will continue to win elections even as he charged members on sacrifice ahead of the onerous task.

Earlier, Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni charged the committee on ensuring that women and youths were fully sensitized and encouraged to participate

“I want to assure that we shall move to the field immediately. We are going to swing into action. We are going to liaise with every stakeholder within the party and across party lines. We are going to generate serious awareness. We are going to educate Nigerian people about great our party. We are going to sensitize the Nigerian people. We are going to mobilize and we are going to have membership of this party tripled if not quadrupled by the grace of God.

“We have taken up this responsibility. It’s a sacrifice, it’s out of patriotism, it’s a national assignment. We are going to deliver resoundingly. The APC will continue to win every election in this country. By the time we are done and all the registration of new members and revalidation of existing members are done in the country, APC will not just be the largest in Africa but we’re going to call on even the developed nations to come and learn from APC in Nigeria.

“We shall even teach some of our brothers who have just concluded elections that were rancorous. I will not mention names but we’re going to be an institution of political and politics in Nigeria.