A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe state, Alhaji Muhammadu Gadaka, said the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the party will give every member a sense of belonging and ownership of the party.

Gadaka who is also Yobe state Treasurer of the party, told newsmen in Abuja that the bottom to top approach would reposition and entrust ownership of the party to the people as advocated by President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mai Mala Buni.

He said the exercise is going on successfully in all the states in spite of pockets of complaints.

“It is a nationally accepted exercise because, even those making complaints have been registered and encouraging their supporters to register.

“His Excellency Yobe state Governor and Chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Hon.Mai Mala Buni has assured that every member of the party will be registered.

“This exercise is indeed the commencement of a renewed internal democracy of the party.”

He commended the carerater Committee for its foresight and commitment to rebuild APC “after the turbulent years of maladministration.”

He called on all members to support and contribute to success of the exercise.

The party chieftain further commended the committee for its reconciliatory efforts in bringing members of the party together.

“Your efforts in settling the many disputes in the party especially the Zamfara internal conflict is highly commendable and gives the party hope in subsequent elections.”