By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

The deputy senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said the All Progressives Congress (APC), membership registration exercise is open to everyone intending to join the party, including aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing teeming party faithful at his country home, Orogun in Ughelli North LGA, Delta State during the flag off of the revalidation and registration exercise in the state, Senator Omo-Agege said the essence of the programme was to rejuvenate the party.

According to him, “Our overall leader, President Buhari wants all party faithful from the units to grow the APC from bottom up because elections start and are won at the units.

“To my leaders, this exercise is going to be different. Everybody and anybody desirous to be registered should not be denied, including PDP members, especially the aggrieved ones. Let’s reach out to them.

“The exercise should not be factionalised. We won’t entertain reports from people that they are shut out from joining the party.

“Register as many people as possible at every unit. When the APC is firmly on ground in every unit, then we can ensure victory for the party in all elections from bottom up”, the deputy senate president said.

He expressed confidence that the seven-man Technical Committee in charge of the APC membership revalidation and registration exercise in Delta State would do a good job.