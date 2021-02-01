Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged members of the State Executive Council to participate in the ongoing membership registration and re-validation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to revalidate their appointments.

Lalong made the call on Monday when he received the party’s delegation to the state for the exercise.

“Please members of the executives, do your best, go back and revalidate your membership of the party,’’ he said.

“This is what I expect from every stakeholder, I have told them already that nobody under my appointment has any licence to say, no, I would not register.

“If you have not registered before, this is the time to revalidate your appointment.

“If you do not want to revalidate your appointment, then you are telling us you belong to the other side,’’ he said.

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the process, saying that the gesture would strengthen the party and ensure fairness in rewarding loyalty to the party.

He said the registration at the ward levels would give those at the grassroots ownership and a sense of belonging, adding it would encourage them to support the activities of the party.

He said that the process was open, assuring that there would be no intimidation or manipulation to get fake figures.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Musa Mahmud, said they were in Plateau to supervise the exercise and to ensure that all the guidelines for the process was adopted.

Mahmud assured that the exercise would succeed, saying “Your Excellency will be proud at the end of it.’’ (NAN)