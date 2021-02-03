ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has extended its recess with additional of one week to enable members of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) to go to their various constituencies to participate fully on the ongoing APC registration/ validation exercise.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, who announced this to newsmen in Lafia, yesterday said the House supposed to resume on Monday, February 8th, 2021 after Christmas and new year recess but will now resume on Monday,February 15th, 2021.

The speaker called on APC lawmakers to visit their constituencies to sensitize and mobilise their people for the exercise as well as to ensure full participation of party supporters.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi made a case for fairness during the exercise to ensure it success in the state.

” We are extending our recess, holiday with one week to enable Honourable members of APC visit their various constituencies to mobilise and sensitise their people on the ongoing party registration/ validation exercise.

” I am calling on all my Honourable colleagues, especially those of the APC party to ensure full mobilisation, sensitization and participation of their people and ensure it success in their various constituencies.

” As you are aware the new registration/ validation exercise commences Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 next week aside other activities line up for the exercise which some have already commenced,i on my side have already set machinery in motion to achieve huge success among my people” he said.