The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has opposed Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s N100 billion Agricultural Business Bond facility the state is set to access.

The APC state publicity secretary, Hon Mohammed Abdullahi, said in a statement that the people of Adamawa must understand that the state had been ambushed by the proposed bond.

The party said Fintiri and the members of the state House of Assembly were reckless, adding that the whole transaction was illegal.

“Apart from the N100 billion that has been illegally approved by the state House of Assembly, there are still numerous other loans collected by the same PDP-led administration of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. In 2019 and 2020 alone, the governor, using the House of Assembly, collected about N30 billion which cannot be properly accounted for.

“To be specific, the Fintiri-led administration collected N9 billion as loan to execute 2,000 housing projects at Malkohi, but the houses are nowhere to be found.

“The N15 billion collected for the renovation of secondary schools cannot be accounted for, because no single secondary school was renovated or is under renovation at the time of writing this press release,” the party said.