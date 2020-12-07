Reflecting on the outcome of the by-elections, the presidency has said results from the long list of by-elections show that APC remains the chosen party of Nigerians.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the presidency does not take this confidence of the people for granted and will not fail them.

He said Nigerians who appreciate the efforts of the administration in making life better for all citizens, especially under an economy facing the severest test from the global Coronavirus pandemic will not be disappointed.

“We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government.

“We equally thank the Interim Management Committee of the party under the capable leadership of Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe State, the Progressive Governors Forum under Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, all our governors, parliamentarians, state, local government and ward level APC chapters and the entire ranks of the membership for this brave and impressionable performance.

“While congratulating the successful candidates, President Muhammadu Buhari in particular, is very pleased with the election outcomes and urges the party to uphold the spirit of hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that forms the bedrock of these victories,” he said.