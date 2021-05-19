The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible for the recent burning of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in the country.

The opposition party alleged that the APC is responsible for the chaos because it is working on creating an emergency situation to forestall subsequent elections having realised it cannot win elections in the country.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan who made the allegation at a press conference said it was worried by the silence of the APC over the burning of sensitive and insensitive INEC materials.

Responding to a question on the torching of INEC offices, he said, “Approaching the 2023 election, we are worried as a party that APC led federal government is silent inspite of the burning attacks on INEC offices. In spite of the burning of the sensitive and non sensitive material of the electoral commission.

“And we are suspicious that the APC having failed Nigerians and realising that they cannot win subsequent elections are responsible for this chaos, because they are working on creating an emergency situation to forestall subsequent elections.

“If INEC no longer has materials to conduct election, how will the election hold. How can our democracy be secured. The PDP is very worried that the federal government lef by the APC is silent, whereas no fewer than 20 INEC offices have been burnt,” he said.

The party also lambasted the APC for attempting to politicise the demand for restructuring of the polity made last Monday by PDP governors.

The party added that nobody can gag Nigerians, let alone PDP governors in seeking solutions to our challenges as a nation.

Ologbondiyan also accused the APC of trying to frustrate the aspiration of Nigerians in finding solutions to the alarming state of insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

He noted that the communique by PDP governors embodied the issues affecting Nigeria, said PDP governors spoke the mind of majority of Nigerians across board, in proffering urgent measures that would end acts of terrorism and wanton killings in the country, guarantee the national unity and economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

He added that no group, “no matter their machination, can gag Nigerians, let alone governors elected on the platform of the PDP, in seeking solutions to our challenges as a nation.”

He however restated the call to state governors, presiding officers and leaders of the national and state legislative houses across the country, to continue to rally with a view to amending the relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to restructure our nation in the context of true federalism, devolution of power, state policing and other institutions of sub national governance.

The PDP spokesman added that it is on record that these noble ideals of good governance have been wrecked by the APC administration in the last six years.

“By criticizing the PDP governors meeting and communique, the APC, as a party, has further showcased its internal failures in steering the ship of state on the right course thereby pushing our country towards a state of anarchy.’