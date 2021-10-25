All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday elected Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi as the substantive chairman of the party against the order of the Federal High Court judge on Thursday halting the state congress .

The senator representing Taraba Central at the National Assembly Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf during the congress said the party had resolved to go with affirmation rather than the tedious election process with the consent of all critical stakeholders .

Yusuf stated this against the court order restraining the party in the state from conducting the congress. Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court insisted that the party must adhere to the court order and submit to the legal proceedings for the smooth congress of the party in the state.

The congress was conducted in an unknown venue rather than the party’s secretariat located opposite Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jalingo along Barde Way, where it was earlier taken over by the Nigeria Police to enforce the court order.

“We are doing affirmation and not election because that is our collective decision. I assure you that as the leader of the party in the state, what we are doing here today is the only legitimate congress of the APC in Taraba State and anything outside here is an illegality that should not be given a second thought,” Yusuf stated.

The chairman of the Congress Committee Alhaji Tijani Tumsa, sai, “what is happening here is unprecedented in the state. After due consultation with all the critical stakeholders, we have arrived at an arrangement that is sure to guarantee the future of our party.

“I call on all those that indicated interest in running the affairs of our party to throw their weight behind the leadership for the overall good of the party. I appreciate the INEC and security agencies that have been very vigilant to ensure that we have a hitch-free exercise,” he said.