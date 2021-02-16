ADVERTISEMENT

By Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi and his brother, the former South East Zonal Chairman of the People’s Democratic party PDP, Deacon Austin Umahi yesterday officially registered with the All Progressives Congress APC in the ongoing APC registration and revalidation exercise.

The event which took place at their Umunaga Ward in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State at about 12:30pm witnessed a mammoth crowd who also turn to also register in the exercise.

Speaking to Journalist shortly after the exercise, Governor Umahi stated that from the records available, the state is targeting over 1million registered members and expressed the regret that the number of registration form made available to the South East would not be enough for exercise.

Governor Umahi who insisted that the South East zone is now All Progressives Congress APC noted that the party would completely take over the zone by 2023 adding that the developmental strides of President Mohammedu Buhari has endeared him to the people of the zone.

He noted that those attacking his person in the social media and sponsoring media report against his government are exhibiting acts of frustration and assured the people that no amount of sponsored media report would deter him from delivering laudable projects to the people.

The State Governor warned those sponsoring and posting viral video in the social media alleging that a section of the country should leave the state to desist from doing so as such act is capable of igniting problem in the country.

Governor Umahi urged the people to disregard such viral video describing it as fake and the handiwork of enemies of the people adding that Governors across the country would be meeting to continue to discuss the security issues affecting the country.

Also speaking, the Immediate past South East National Zonal Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic party PDP Deacon Austin Umahi said that he would deploy the formula he used in winning elections for the PDP to the APC and expressed joy that the people are trooping out in their numbers to register with the APC.

According to him; “I am so excited because the Lord has done it. I am proud to be APC member today. I will say so many things on the other side party at the appointed day. I know the winning mechanism and I will reintroduce it in APC. Ebonyi State has started a movement. Very soon, the remmant of PDP in Abuja will be put to shame”.