About 87 aspirants currently jostling for the 26 seats of the Osun State House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Congress were yesterday screened by the party.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after a meeting with the aspirants at the state party secretariat along Gbongan, Osogbo road in the state capital, the chairman of the screening committee Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, gave assurance that his panel would adhere strictly with the guidelines laid down by the national secretariat of the party.

He disclosed that out of the 87 aspirants that would be screened, 81 obtained their nomination forms at the state secretariat while the remaining six aspirants obtained theirs at the national secretariat at Abuja.

According to him, all aspirants will be required to defend the entries on their nomination forms with relevant documents for authentication adding that they will all receive equal treatment.

He gave the assurance that the exercise will be concluded before the end of the day with the cooperation of the aspirants.

Earlier, the chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun, welcomed the members of the panel to Osun State adding that necessary logistics would be provided to make the assignment easy for them.