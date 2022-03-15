Barring any last minute change, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to approach a High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Kubwa, to vacate the order of the court asking it not to go ahead with its planned national convention.

Justice Bello Kawu of the court had in a ruling told the party not to embark on its planned convention until the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

A chieftain of the party, Hon. Salish Umoru, had approached the court to stop the convention.

The order, it was gathered, has thrown the party into confusion.

It was further gathered by LEADERSHIP last night that the legal team of the party will approach the court today with an application to set aside the order.

“Our lawyers will be approaching the court in Kubwa today, with an application asking the court to set aside the order.

“We must find a way to put an end to all the mess the party is facing. I want to believe that by the time the order is set aside, we will find a way to prevail on the plaintiff to withdraw the suit’’, a source in the legal team said.

