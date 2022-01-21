By GEORGE AGBA, Abuja

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have applauded the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party for heeding to calls by party members to conduct the long awaited national convention to elect a new national chairman and members of National Working Committee (NWC).

The party stakeholders under the auspices of APC Rebirth Group said the announcement of the convention date by chairman of the caretaker committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, “has finally put to rest the various suspicions and speculations surrounding the true intent of the CECPC.”

In a statement issued in Abuja by spokesman of the APC Rebirth Group, Aliyu Audu, the party stakeholders told the caretaker committee that even though they had been critical of the actions of the party leadership, their main goal is to safeguard of the fortunes and stability of the party.

Audu stated: “It is gratifying to watch the separate announcements of both the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), His Excellency, Gov. Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary, Sen. John Akpanudodehe on television officially confirming the date for the much awaited All Progressives Congress National Convention. This is a long-awaited news which will now provide the needed atmosphere for our party to refocus and concentrate on more urgent matters as the 2023 general elections approaches.

“The announcement of the February 26th date, which we believe must have passed through the due diligence of the CECPC and a conclusion reached that it would not have any adverse effect on any decision taken at the convention, has finally put to rest, the various suspicions and speculations surrounding the true intent of the CECPC.

“While we may have been critical of the leadership of the party, the ultimate goal is to ensure the safeguard of the fortunes and stability of the party, especially as we head towards the 2023 general elections. The decision to hold the convention on February 26 therefore suggests to us that the CECPC share in the same goal and they must be commended for listening to the voice of reason. We sincerely appreciate Governor Mai Mala Buni for his leadership thus far and beseech him to conclude his stewardship as the party’s interim chairman on a good note by delivering a transparent, free and fair convention.

Equally deserving of our commendation are the other members of the caretaker committee for their impressive abilities to withstand the inevitable pressure that go with administering a party with diverse membership such as ours. It is our belief that their efforts would have been fully compensated when the APC finally attain the status of a cohesive and stable party that promotes the collective interests of the generality of its members.”

The APC stakeholders implored members of the caretaker committee to address the issue of inclusion and reward system within the party to further give every member a sense of belonging and encourage greater dedication and commitment to the interests and ideals of the party.