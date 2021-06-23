Some stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaltungo local government area of Gombe State have described the ‘Network 11-100’ road revolution of the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya administration as a rare leadership initiative that will ensure equity in the distribution of the state resources.

Advertisements





The stakeholders gave the commendation during a visit by a team of public affairs commentators otherwise known as Inuwa 4+4 group currently touring the state to bring to limelight projects executed by the governor in line with his campaign promises.

The frontline APC stalwarts, comprising the chairman of Kaltungo local government area Faruk Aliyu; his deputy, Solomon Lande; the party’s chairman in the local government area and the councillors representing the 10 political wards of the council as well as other party faithful, collectively voiced their support to the policies and programmes of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

They described the ongoing construction of the 17 KM Tula Yiri road as the height of the provision of democratic dividends to the people especially those at the grassroots.

They described the ongoing Bambam-Tula road as the mother of all road constructions in the State due to rugged and difficult terrain of the area.

The stakeholders pledged their continued support to the administration of Governor Yahaya as he continues to make good his campaign promises of repositioning the State for the common good of all and sundry.

The team also visited some projects in the political wards of Kaltungo west and east Ture, Tula Yiri Wange Toungo, Kamu and Baule as well as Awak and Dogon ruwa.

Advertisements

The team was pleased to place on record that in each of the 10 political wards visited in Kaltungo local government area, a functional Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) has been provided by the Inuwa Yahaya administration with the full complement of a solar power system to provide power and a borehole to supply water.

In the same vein, Primary and Secondary schools in most of the wards visited have been constructed, renovated or remodeled all together. An example of one of such monumental intervention was that done to the Government Science Secondary School Lakanje in Kaltungo East.