Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the auspices of Concerned Progressive Stakeholders (CPS), has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being behind the recent suit against the Caretaker Extra/Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC.

The group yesterday in Abuja said the complainants were doing a hatchet job. CPS leader and APC chieftain, Dr Garus Gololo, in a statement berated persons he described as beneficiaries of the APC “who have sold their souls to money and quick gains, and are therefore committed to doing the billings of their pay masters.”

According to him, those behind the lawsuit are the same “persons that made the party to lose elections in River, Bauchi and Zamfara states respectively, and have returned to repeat their act against the 2023 elections.” About 100 aggrieved members of the APC in Benue State had on Wednesday, 18th August, 2021, approached the Federal High Court, in Abuja in an interlocutory injunction praying the court to dissolve the 13-member CECPC and to nullify all their actions.

The plaintiffs listed the committee chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, as defendant in the suit. Also listed as co-defendant in the originating summon registered as Suit No: FHC/ ABJ/CS/938/2021, are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others. CPS in the statement said, “It is counterproductive for a group of persons who have benefited from the cohesion that has reigned under the Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC to turn their backs and drag the party to court.”