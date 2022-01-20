Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have applauded the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party for heeding to calls by party members to conduct the long awaited national convention to elect a new national chairman and members of National Working Committee (NWC).

The party stakeholders under the auspices of APC Rebirth Group said the announcement of the convention date my chairman of the caretaker committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, “has finally put to rest the various suspicions and speculations surrounding the true intent of the CECPC.”

In a statement issued in Abuja by spokesman of the APC Rebirth Group, Engr Aliyu Audu, the party stakeholders told the caretaker committee that even though they had been critical of the actions of the party leadership, their main goal is to safeguard of the fortunes and stability of the party.

Audu stated: “It is gratifying to watch the separate announcements of both the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), His Excellency, Gov. Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary, Sen. John Akpanudodehe on television officially confirming the date for the much awaited All Progressives Congress National Convention. This is a long awaited news which will now provide the needed atmosphere for our party to refocus and concentrate on more urgent matters as the 2023 general elections approaches.

“The announcement of the February 26th date, which we believe must have passed through the due diligence of the CECPC and a conclusion reached that it would not have any adverse effect on any decision taken at the convention, has finally put to rest, the various suspicions and speculations surrounding the true intent of the CECPC.

“While we may have been critical of the leadership of the party, the ultimate goal is to ensure the safeguard of the fortunes and stability of the party, especially as we head towards the 2023 general elections. The decision to hold the convention on February 26 therefore suggests to us that the CECPC share in the same goal and they must be commended for listening to the voice of reason. We sincerely appreciate Governor Mai Mala Buni for his leadership thus far and beseech him to conclude his stewardship as the party’s interim Chairman on a good note by delivering a transparent, free and fair Convention.

Equally deserving of our commendation are the other members of the Caretaker Committee for their impressive abilities to withstand the inevitable pressure that go with administering a party with diverse membership such as ours. It is our belief that their efforts would have been fully compensated when the APC finally attain the status of a cohesive and stable party that promotes the collective interests of the generality of its members.”

The APC stakeholders implored members of the caretaker committee to address the issue of inclusion and reward system within the party to further give every member a sense of belonging and encourage greater dedication and commitment to the interests and ideals of the party.

Accordingly, they recommended that 50 per cent of the membership of all committees and sub-committees for the convention be reserved for party members of both gender who are 50 years and below.

They noted: “Having now secured a date for the convention, we call on the Caretaker Committee to reappraise the all important issue of inclusion and reward system within the party. We believe this would further give every member a sense of belonging and encourage greater dedication and commitment to the interests and ideals of the APC as a political institution.

“It is important that the convention planning committee immediately begin to reflect the issue of reward for party members across the country by ensuring that the committees and sub-committees for the convention are as representative and encompassing as possible. All party members must be made to have a renewed sense of belonging with their engagement to participate in party activities. This is the tradition that we hope the caretaker committee will bequet to the National Working Committee that would be elected at the convention.

“In the same vein, we plead that the agitation of young people who constitute the greater percentage of the party’s foot soldiers be looked into. The youth of the party have consistently yearned for opportunity to take part in party activities, the impending convention therefore presents a perfect chance to take onboard as many of them as possible. On our part, we recommend that at least 50% of the membership of all committees and sub-committees for the Convention be reserved for party members of both gender who are 50 years and below.”

Cautioning against imposition, they said, “As we look forward to the convention, it is our wish that the APC will embrace proper democratic ideals which thrive on guaranteed freedom of choice of members; and that as much as possible the election of the new NWC members would be as representative of the wish of majority of party members as possible.”

“One of the issues for which we believe APC needed a rebirth is one that bothers on imposition in whatever guise, and it is our hope that the forthcoming Convention would be above board in this regard.”