Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Assembly (NASS) have been urged to expedite action towards enacting the necessary laws that would enable eligible Nigerians to be able vote in general elections wherever they may be around the globe.

The call was made by the national leader of APC stakeholders Supporters Forum, Muda Ardo, at the victory dinner/official launch of the APC in diaspora’s exco held at the Ladi Kwali Hall of Abuja Sheraton Hotels and Towers.

Ardo said there were several millions of patriotic Nigerians resident in several countries around the globe that were very keen in participating in the electioneering processes and they deserved to be given the opportunity to be involved.

In his reaction, the coordinator Diaspora APC Stakeholders Supporters Forum, Humble Eleazer, explained that they were the biggest Diaspora group in the world as such there was the need to follow cue to what was happening in other countries “Where their citizens participate in any elections, we are capable of influencing views of Nigerians even as we are staying abroad, as such have the very strength that can influence decisions and choice of candidates at all level,’’ he said.

The event also saw the launching of the book titled “Sustaining Power Beyond 2023” and unveiling of a vehicle acquired by the forum.