By ANDREW ESSIEN |

All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairmen have called on the caretaker extraordinary national convention planning committee (CECPC) to immediately conduct primaries and also convene the national convention.

The chairman of the Forum and APC chairman in Borno State, Hon Ali Dalori, stated this while addressing a press conference alongside other state chairmen in Abuja yesterday.

He said the ongoing exercise has tremendously increased the membership base of the party since the exercise began and has continued to increase it as the exercise progresses.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise by another three weeks.

The process, which was initially slated for three weeks, began February 9 but was later extended and ended on 31 March.

In a statement signed by the secretary caretaker committee of the party, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the committee listed reasons for the extension.