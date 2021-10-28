The Patrick Obahiagbon-led State Congress Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday, rounded off its assignment in Ogun State, saying the political class in the state was well satisfied with the conduct of the party’s congress held on October 16, 2021.

The chairman of the five-man Appeal Committee, Patrick Obahiagbon, who addressed journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital said the committee received no petition from any APC member throughout the duration of its two-day sitting in Abeokuta, between Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th October, 2021.

Declaring that his committee would proceed to write and submit its reports to the national leadership of the party which commissioned it for the assignment, Obahiagbon also explained that his committee was of the strong views that the APC’s State Congress was in substantial compliance with both the party’s constitution, the extant regulations rolled out by the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary And Convention Planning Committee since no petition was received in respect of the congress.