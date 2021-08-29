The All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states of the federation have resolved to allocate 15 per cent of their annual budgets to healthcare services.

This is to enable them tackle the identified challenges confronting primary healthcare delivery across the states.

The states have also resolved to adopt uniform implementation of policy initiatives on primary health care and as well promote synergy, peer review and experience sharing among themselves on primary healthcare delivery.

These resolutions were contained in a communique released on Sunday in Abuja after a meeting of Commissioners of Health and Executive Secretaries of Primary Health Care Development Agencies of APC-controlled states on improving primary health care delivery, held during the week in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

According to the communiqué jointly signed by the director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman and the Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq, the APC-controlled states also resolved “to domesticate Primary Health Care under one roof in line with federal government policy initiative under the National Primary Health Care Development Authority; Priority consideration to be given to Maternal and Child Nutrition in Primary Health Care Delivery Services.”

Furthermore, the states also resolved to strengthen coordination of initiatives to fast-track implementation of PGF policy initiatives on maternal and child health service delivery and carry out initiatives to revitalise primary health care services, beyond erecting structures but also guaranteeing sustainable funding of facility operations to be prioritised.

“Public health care services should be data driven with the appropriate ICT”, the communique further stated, stressing that the states will also

undertake to strengthen regular processes of information sharing on issues of primary health care delivery among APC controlled States to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses.

Similarly, it noted that COVID-19 response efforts, including immunisation would be sustained among the APC states.