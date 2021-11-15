A former governorship candidate in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) still has the solution to the challenges confronting the country.

Princewill made the declaration while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, stating that there are no challenges that do not have solutions.

He said, “There are some impossible situations where you find yourself and people sit down, they work their way out. That is what I am expecting the young generation to do.

“People say Tonye you are pro-APC; of course, I am pro-APC. I am looking at all the mess in our political space and I am asking myself, which one is the best vehicle to get us out of our predicament.”

Princewill, who is also an APC chieftain stated that one of the problems was that most Nigerians only analyse the country’s challenges without providing solutions to such challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Most Nigerians complain but they don’t tell you what the solution is. For example, people say they want Buhari out but when you ask them who should replace him, they are silent.

“The problem we have in Nigeria is that most people are analysts; they can analyse the problems but can’t come out with solutions.”