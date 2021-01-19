By ANDREW ESSIEN |

The crisis bedeviling the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State yesterday took a new dimension as the national headquarters summoned the state governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed among others.

The meeting which lasted about two hours behind closed doors saw both the minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, and Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq arrive for the meeting with 10 persons each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conspicuously absent at the meeting was the Minister of State for transport, Gbemi Saraki. LEADERSHIP recalls the crisis erupted in the state chapter over the removal of Hon Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, as the state chairman by the National Caretaker Committee.

Group loyal to the information minister’s camp led by Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo had told journalists in Abuja that the removal will not stand even as he called for an immediate reversal of the decision for peace to reign.

In turn, loyalist of Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq under the aegis of Kwara APC Elders Forum carpeted the Ministers of Information and that of Transport (state), Lai Mohammed and Gbemi Saraki respectively over their roles in the ‘destabilisation’ of the party in the state, accusing the duo for sponsoring “failed governorship aspirants” against the governor, tagging them as paperweight politicians who have no electoral value.

LEADERSHIP observed the unhappy countenance of the information minister, Lai Mohammed as he left the national secretariat without speaking to media men who were eagerly waiting for his remarks at the end of the meeting fuelling speculations that issues were not resolved.

But governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello and member of the caretaker committee in charge of the North Central Zone said the matter had been moved to their region for effective resolution.