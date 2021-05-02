By Anayo Onukwugha |

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has declared that the party is far better than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the promotion of internal party democracy.

This is as he also declared support for the call by vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on APC leaders to ensure the promotion of internal democracy within the party.

Princewill, who made the declaration while speaking on a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said he was optimistic that with the presence of bad players, there won’t be much difference in the efforts to enshrine internal party democracy in the country.

He said: “I am an optimist with an umbrella; I believe that as much as we expect the best, we cannot just sit down and wait for it. We should make it happen.

“I just know that PDP is worse than APC to the extent that when you are talking about internal party democracy, you have a better chance in APC than PDP, but, we cannot legislate for every single chapter of the party across the country.

“Generally in politics, you have bad players and it is not going to be a huge difference this time around. We have bad players in Rivers State and we have bad players everywhere. The truth of the matter is that with PDP, being as bad as they are, APC gets away with the lot.”

The APC chieftain, who said without internal party democracy, it would be difficult to get the best out of the state, described Osinbajo’s call as very necessary.

Princewill said: “It is very important, most people don’t realise when they complain about Nigeria that the primary issue for Nigeria is internal party democracy. If you don’t have internal party democracy, then you can not bring out the best and if you cannot bring out the best, you don’t expect the best. If you grow an orange tree, what you expect are oranges.

“So, if you have lack of internal party democracy, naturally, what you will end up with is less than the best. So, the vice president’s call is very necessary, but I expect, as usual, party leaders will not take it seriously.

“I believe that it will take more than a statement even from the vice president to change what has been a cultural norm within politics.”