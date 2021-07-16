For dragging the party to court, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the suspension of 11 party members loyal to the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

But that is not their only offence, another reason for their suspension was that they took the Kwara state chairman Hon. Samari Abubakar to court.

Recall that the minister and his loyalists are supporters of Bashir Bolarinwa who was removed as the caretaker chairman of the state chapter of the party.

Bolarinwa’s removal led to the protracted crisis which has divided the party into two factions, pitting Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq against the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The two frontline politicians have been struggling for the control of the party structure in recent times.

Following the division in the party, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on 25th June 2020, had resolved that no member of the party should institute any action in court.

But the 11 party men still went ahead to approach the court to demand the removal of the approved State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Abubakar.

The suspension letter, a copy obtained Thursday in Abuja, dated February 5, 2021, was signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. James Akpanudoedehe, and addressed to Kwara state chairman Hon. Abdullahi Samari Abubakar.

The Minister’s men suspended include: Joseph Tsado, Bamidele Ogunbayo, Issa Fulani, Imam Abdulkadir, Morufu Olaniyi Yusuf, Saludeen Lukman, Kerebu Fatai, Bola Ajani, Nurudeen Fasasi, Salman Shehu Babatunde and Abdullateef Ahmed Kolawole.

The letter read in parts; “The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee considered the decision of the Kwara State Caretaker Committee dated 5 February 2021 on the resolution of the Kwara State Disciplinary Committee to suspend erring members who Instituted SUIT NO: CV/241/2021 BETWEEN JOSEPH TSADO AND 10 ORS VS ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS & 2 ORS against the party.

“After due consideration of the decision, the members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee found the decision meritorious on the grounds that the members who instituted the above mentioned suit against the Party had flouted the directive of the National Executive Committes (NEC) of 25th June 2020, wherein the NEC resolved that no member of the Party should institute any action in court and to withdraw all pending cases in Court in order to explore the internal conflict resolution mechanisms of the party.

“Consequently, the Caretaker/Extraordinary. National Convention Planning Committee ratifies the decision of the Kwara State Caretaker Committee and upholds suspension of the following Party members:

“TAKE NOTICE; that this suspension constitutes a bar on the above-named persons from participating in the on-going registration and revalidation of membership exercise.”

The APC national secretariat approval followed a notice of disciplinary action letter signed by the state Caretaker Committee Chairman, Samari Abubakar and Mohammed Mustapha Salman Secretary of the Caretaker Committee.

The letter read: “We write to inform you that our State Caretaker Committee in Kwara State constituted a Disciplinary Committee to hear and determine the complaint against Plaintiffs in SUIT NO: CV/241/2021 BETWEEN JOSEPH TSADO AND 10 ORS VS ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS & 2 ORS.

“The Plaintiffs instituted the above mentioned suit against the Party and flouted the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) wherein all members were directed not to institute any action and withdraw their cases in Court in order to explore the internal conflict resolution mechanisms of the Party.

“The Kwara State Caretaker Committee has received and adopted the report of the disciplinary Committee in respect of Joseph Tsado & 10 Ors. This is pursuant to Article 21 (B) (i) & (iii) of our Party’s Constitution (October 2014 as amended).”