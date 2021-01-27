BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended a governorship aspirant on the platform of the party in the last gubernatorial election in Ondo state, Mrs. Jumoke Ajasin Anifowose.

Her suspension is with immediate effect.

This was contained in a letter signed by 25 out of the 29 officers of the party in Igboroko 1, ward 2 of Owo local government after their meeting.

She was suspended for her alleged anti party activities and not contributing anything to the development of the party.

Mrs. Ajasin was also suspended for giving the party a bad image through her unbecoming activities.

Her letter of suspension also stated that she had not been attending party meetings in the last four years.