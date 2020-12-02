The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of all the 27 chairmanship and councilorship seats in last Saturday’s local government elections in the state.

Announcing the election results on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the commission’s returning officer for the election, and the executive chairman of BOSIEC, Abdu Usman ,said that the party also won 18 chairmanship positions out of the 27 positions in the 27 local government areas of the state unopposed.

LEADERSHIP reports that only six registered political parties participated in the elections.

The returning officer said as at the time of announcing the results, no political party has forwarded any complaints, adding that the commission faced some challenges such as movements of logistics to some of the local government areas of the state.

Usman said a vehicle conveying logistics materials to one of the local government areas of northern Borno had an accident, where the commission lost one of its Staff.

Six political parties that participated in the elections are ACCORD PARY(AC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC) , All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).