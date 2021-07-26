The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the chairmanship and vice- chairmanship positions in the 20 local government areas of Ogun State and the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

Strong indications have also emerged that its candidates for councillorship positions in the local government poll in both states may win all the positions going by the results from the wards and council areas released so far.

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) on Sunday, declared candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the chairmanship election conducted across the 20 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

In the results of 20 local government areas in the Saturday council poll released yesterday by OGSIEC, the commission’s chairman, Babatunde Osibodu said 12 political parties that participated in the election, all shared a total valid votes of 396, 641 where all the 20 APC chairmanship candidates emerged victorious.

OGSIEC, chairman, Osibodu described the election as one of the “most peaceful, credible and fair election in Ogun State” and urged the victors to be magnanimous in victory.

The OGSIEC boss gave cumulative figure of 396, 641 as the total valid votes cast and shared among the political parties in the 20 LGAs, pledging to release later, the cumulative number of votes garnered by APC candidates in the 20 LGAs.

He also said that the results for councillorship election will also be made available later.

Among the winners are veteran journalists and publishers – Wale Adedayo (polled 9, 660, Ijebu East), Babatunde Emilola – Gazal( polled 6,178, Ijebu – Ode). Odulate Olashile wins Sagamu with 20,925 votes, Shuab Ladejobi won in Odogbolu LGA with 14,985 votes while Odusanya Bolaji won Ijebu – North with 25,701 votes.

As of the time of filing this report, there were strong indications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would record landslide victory in the Lagos council elections held Saturday, as the results trickled in.

In the results declared by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) so far, the APC candidates swept all the chairmanship and councillorship positions.

APC candidates defeated that of the opposition PDP their closest rivals in the election.

In Badagry, the APC candidate, Olusegun Onilude was re-elected as chairman of Badagry Local Government after he polled 8,015 votes to defeat the PDP opponent Monday Honfovu, who got 2,118 votes.

The returning officer Edward Odukomaiya also announced that all the 10 councillorship seats were won by the APC.

Mr. Mr Shamsideen Ladega, who served as the returning officer in Epe, declared Ms Surah Animashaun of the APC winner of the chairmanship election, having scored 11,232 votes to floor the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate who scored 896 votes.

Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Chairman, Agege Local Government, was also reelected with 6,226 votes and defeated PDP opponent, Mr Olusola Osolana who got 4,114 votes, said Mr Salami Ojo, the returning officer.

Dele Oshinowo, also of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in the election in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs)

Mrs Omoniyi Odufuwa, the LASIEC Local Government Collation and Returning Officer for the election, said: “I, Odufuwa Omoniyi Adebukola, hereby declare Oladele Oshinowo of APC, the winner of the chairmanship election of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA having complied with the requirements of the law and scored the majority number of votes.

Oshinowo, polled 26,771 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Oluwole Dahunsi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got votes, 2,749 votes.