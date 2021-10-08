Ruling All Progressives Congress-APC in Nasarawa State has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the Wednesday local government areas’ elections.

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASEIC) NASEIC yesterday evening announced the outcome of the polls.

NASEIC chairman, Mr Ayuba Wandai Usman, said seven political parties participated in it which was held on Wednesday, October 6.

The parties he said includes ADC, APC, LP, NNPP, PDP, SDP and ZLP.

He said, “From the collated results from across all 13 local government areas, the APC candidates from Akwanga, Awe, Doma, Karu, Keana, Kokona, Lafia, Nasarawa, Nasarawa Eggon, Obi, Toto and Wamba are hereby returned elected. For the councillorship of the 147 electoral wards, the APC candidates are hereby returned elected.”

When asked to provide details of the number of votes scored by the political parties that participated, NASEIC chairman said the law that empowers commission to the elections does not mandate him to provide such details.