The Lagos State caretaker chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tunde Balogun has urged the newly appointed National Deputy Director, South West Youths and Students Governing Council, Seyi Bamigbade to embark on massive mobilization of youths in the region.

Balogun who stated this while reacting to the new appointment made by the party described Bamigbade as an energetic, efficient and grassroots politician who can help the party to push its agenda to the door steps of the electorate.

He said Bamigbade is a unique young Nigerian personality with imposing features, strides and achievements, saying he is a “politician, Publisher and leader of thought”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balogun noted that Bamigbade has always performed excellently in mobilising support for the ruling party, saying he had belief that he will double the efforts with his new appointment.

Also the factional chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr. Fouad Oki, said “We as Lagosians believed that you will deliver in the task to mobilize youths and students in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun and Ondo state, count on our support towards achieving the task ahead.

“We are indeed lucky and happy as Lagos State APC for your appointment as National Deputy Director South West youths and students governing council of All Progressives Congress, it is appointment well deserved.’’