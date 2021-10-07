A delegation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) media team from Abuja, led by Dr Tom Ohikere, has rated Kwara State government high in the execution of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC’s) school projects.

Ohikere, who described their assessment of the projects so far as excellent, said they are in Kwara to inspect the UBEC projects starting with the ones executed in basic schools for the purpose of achieving quality service delivery.

He said they would issue a certificate of credence to the state government after the three-day exercise.

Ohikere said they will also seek to know how the staff and students in the affected schools feel about the projects and the government’s response to their welfare needs.

Other members of the team included Olumide Babalola and Lawal Aliyu Ajah.

Earlier, Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said his administration would prudently manage the grant it received from the UBEC to reposition public basic schools in the state.

Represented by the commissioner for education and human capital development, Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibo Kawu, the governor lauded the federal government’s assessment initiative and how the UBEC had acceded to his requests on developmental programmes in education sector, following the payment of outstanding debt and the counterpart funds in 2019.

He said a lot is being done across public schools in the state, a development he noted will ease teaching and learning for excellent performance of the students.

The governor also applauded the chairman of Kwara SUBEB, Prof Sheu Adaramaja, and his team for making the state proud.