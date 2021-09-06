Chairman of Local Government Congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo, Chief Hillary Amodu, has threatened to declare the results of parallel local government congresses held on Saturday illegal.

Speaking after the exercise in Ibadan, he stated that all the stakeholders knew there were agreed approved venues for the congresses, saying, “if you are taking the congress out of those places, it will be declared null and void”.

He said the peaceful conduct of the congresses in the state was a manifestation that the party would take over the baton of governance from ruling PDP in 2023 elections in the state.

According to him, the results of the party congresses in the state are ready, assuring that the party would soon make the results public.

He explained that a meeting earlier held with the party leaders and relevant stakeholders where it was agreed that there was no option than allowing peace to reign in the party.

He said, “We had a stakeholders meeting with leaders and gladiators in the party as tradition before the congresses. The meeting went well. We all agreed to allow peace to reign in the party between the faithful and loyalists of the party.”