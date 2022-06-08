The immediate-past Minister of Transportation and former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has congratulated the party’s national leader, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party.

Amaechi, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his presidential campaign media team, said Tinubu’s victory followed a highly charged contest, which as expected could only produce one winner.

The statement, which was signed by the chairman of the team, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, urged all Amaechi supporters to see the outcome of the APC presidential primary election as a victory for democracy.

It reads in part: “The Amaechi Presidential Media congratulates Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the just concluded Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his subsequent emergence as the presidential flagbearer of the party.

“We acknowledge that his victory follows a highly charged contest, which as expected, could only produce one winner.

“It is, therefore, our hope that following the emergence of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our Party’s Presidential Candidate, all Aspirants will now close ranks and work hard to ensure our Party’s victory at the 2023 Presidential Election.

“We thank all who in many remarkable ways supported the Presidential aspiration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi and urge them to to see the outcome of the primaries as a victory for democracy, which signposts the maturity and evolution of the political culture of Africa’s largest democracy, Nigeria.”