The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has asked its members not to participate in the forthcoming local government elections that would hold in May this year.

State chairman of the party Comrade Austin Agada who disclosed this during a press conference organised by the Benue State exco and stakeholders of the party in Makurdi said after consultation they came to the conclusion that APC would not field candidates because it is a ‘selection’ not an election that would hold in May.

He said they are not going to participate in the process due to the dishonest manner Governor Samuel Ortom and the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission had been organising elections without fairness.

“We have more members and supporters in Benue State than any other political party and if the council elections is going to be fair like that of Kaduna where it was a competition for all political parties, APC would have competed favourably to shock the PDP, but without a level playing field as we have seen in the handpicking of candidates our participation will be an exercise in futility,” he said.

In the same vein the party has endorsed its leader the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs Senator George Akume as its consensus national chairmanship candidate in the forthcoming APC national convention.

Comrade Agada who disclosed this while answering questions from journalists said the antecedents of the minister have placed him on a vantage position to get the seat without stress.

“This support and endorsement for the minister is premise on his long and wide political experience, truthfulness, loyalty to the party and his relationship with every member of the party, irrespective of tribe and religion affiliation.

“As someone who has had the opportunity to serve in various capacities such as local government sole administrator, permanent secretary in the state civil service, two terms governor, 3-term senator and now a serving minister, Akume stands a better chance to surmount the challenges of the party,” he said.

