All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on all aggrieved members of the party to remain steadfast and loyal, irrespective of their grievances concerning the last council primary elections.

The FCT APC chairman, Hon Abdulmalik Usman who made the call yesterday while speaking with journalists in Abuja, said there is no way party faithful, who felt offended as a result of the decision taken by the national leaders of the party in respect to the FCT councils primary election, will not be compensated.

Usman advised all APC members to see the decision taken by the APC leadership to be in the best interest of the party because the national leaders have the interest of every member and the party at heart.

According to the FCT APC chairman, as party faithful and leaders at the state level, they have decided to obey the decisions of the national leaders, because the Appeal Committee that investigated the party’s primary election was sent from the APC national headquarters.

“In the case of AMAC, the result of the Appeal Report was that the person declared as the winner of the primary was done in error.”

What the committee discovered was that some ballot papers were thumb printed on the face of the candidate, which was wrongly declared invalid. The committee brought back the invalid votes and saw the mistake, which they corrected and counted the votes and the real winners emerged.

“So that is the situation we are in presently. The national leadership has forwarded the names of APC authentic candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). For Abaji area council, we have Abubakar Abdullahi Umah, Gwagwalada area council we have Abubakar Jurin Giri, Kuje area council, we have Hamidu Sarki, while Kwali area council, we have Danladi Chiya, and AMAC is Murtala Usman Karshi.

“So, we are calling on all aggrieved members of the party to remain calm and loyal to the party. The party will see how they can be compensated. The party at the national level is working on how to compensate the aggrieved members. The most important thing is that they should be 100 per cent loyal to the process and the leadership of the party, ” he said.