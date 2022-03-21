The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said that the party would take disciplinary action against disloyal party members bent on causing confusion in its fold.

The secretary of the party in the FCT, Hon Hashimu Angama, while speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday, insisted that all the party members who decided to conspire against the party executives by constituting illegal executives of the party would be sanctioned.

“They will face disciplinary action because their action is against the party’s constitution. As party faithful, we must adhere to the rules and regulations of the party. We have to take action against people that are against the unity and peaceful coexistence of the party because we cannot afford to be losing elections in the FCT.

“So, we need to be doing the needful so that we can continue to win elections. If my interest will destroy the party, I think I should leave the party. My interest should not supersede the interest of the party,” he said.

He added that the FCT chapter of the party will not allow APC to be destroyed by some people with selfish interests.

“We have made mistakes and we have known the track records of activities in FCT, so we must instill peace and unity in FCT APC. The state chairman of the party was inaugurated by the national leadership of the party and it is the responsibility of the state chairman to come and inaugurate the state executives.

“But Salamatu has been championing the cause of that action, and we must take action. It is wrong. We have to instill discipline in FCT APC and that is what we are going to do,” he said.

