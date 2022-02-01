No fewer than 715 delegates will today elect the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), in the forthcoming bye-election of the Akure North/ Akure South federal constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had picked February 1 for the bye-election following the death of Adedayo Omolafe, popularly known as Expensive in August 2021.

Omolafe’s sudden death rekindled the rivalry between the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Akure.

LEADERSHIP leant that about 17 contestants within the major opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and APC are currently vying for the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a circular obtained by LEADERSHIP, the outgoing deputy governor of Anambra state, Mr Nkem Okeke, has been appointed by the national leadership of the APC, to head the committee to conduct the primary election.

The seven-man committee also announced the name of Ambassador Anthony Ogah as Secretary of the panel.

The State Director, Media and Publicity of the APC, Mr Steve Otaloro, said the provisions in Electoral Act allow political parties to produce their candidates for the bye-election between February 1 to 6.

He further stated that, “For the APC, the screening appeals were held on Sunday to listen to any complaint that might have generated from the screening of aspirants held earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Election Appeal was fixed for Thursday, February 3.”

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slated Thursday for its primaries in Akure.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kennedy Peretei, noted that the party has adopted an indirect primary mode to select its candidate.