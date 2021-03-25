By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja

A political pressure group, the Vision for a Better, Progressive and United Nigeria, has outlined the benefits the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stands to harness if Ali Modu Sheriff emerges national chairman of the party.

The group submitted that the former Borno State governor has massive experience in party administration, adding that the fact that he was once the national chairman of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), puts him strategically ahead of others.

It argued that Sheriff has the spread and goodwill to lead the APC to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

National coordinator of the group, Comrade Peter Akubuo, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, urged the APC to zone the slot of the national chairman of the party to the Northeast to pave way for Sherrif to contest.

According to the statement, “we as a pressure group within the APC, are appealing to the former Borno governor (Sheriff) to contest for the office of the National Chairman of our great party. We have no doubt that his leadership will strengthen the APC and reposition it for the 2023 general elections.”

The statement further added that, “APC at this time needs a strong and experienced leader like Sheriff. The fact that he was once the National Chairman of the PDP puts him at great advantage. It will mean that the major opposition party will collapse into the APC.

“There is no gainsaying that our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), needs a dynamic, focused and self-willed leader that can galvanize and genuinely reconcile all members, stakeholders and interest groups ahead the all-important 2023 general elections.

“Apart from that, you will agree with me that there were democrats and progressives, particularly those from the opposition parties that came through for the APC, when the party was at the verge of collapse, following the betrayal of some highly placed members of the party, who jumped ship at a very critical point.

“One of the democrats that threw his weight behind the APC during those trying period, was the former National Chairman of the major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ali Modu Sheriff.”